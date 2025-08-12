Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Moody’s by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:MCO opened at $512.00 on Tuesday. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

