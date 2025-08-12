Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $15,044,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 21,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

