Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7%

Fiserv stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

