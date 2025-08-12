First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

