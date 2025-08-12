Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) versus Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head to Head Comparison

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.39% 10.89% 1.10% Camden National 14.77% 10.58% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Camden National 0 1 2 0 2.67

Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Camden National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $83.52 million 2.38 $16.97 million $3.31 11.16 Camden National $294.10 million 2.17 $53.00 million $3.16 11.94

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden National beats Virginia National Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

