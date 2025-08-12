Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) versus Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head to Head Comparison

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Volatility & Risk
Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virginia National Bankshares
|21.39%
|10.89%
|1.10%
|Camden National
|14.77%
|10.58%
|0.97%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virginia National Bankshares and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virginia National Bankshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Camden National
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Camden National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virginia National Bankshares
|$83.52 million
|2.38
|$16.97 million
|$3.31
|11.16
|Camden National
|$294.10 million
|2.17
|$53.00 million
|$3.16
|11.94
Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Camden National beats Virginia National Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.
