Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 38,925 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIGFree Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.59% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 118,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

