Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 14th.

In other Lemonade news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,653 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,997. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,175. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,289 shares of company stock worth $825,982 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMND opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.19. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

