Comparing Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Liquide and TOR Minerals International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Liquide $29.28 billion 3.96 $3.58 billion N/A N/A TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.19 -$2.61 million ($0.73) -1.64

Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International.

Risk and Volatility

Air Liquide has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Air Liquide and TOR Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Liquide 0 2 1 1 2.75 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Air Liquide and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A TOR Minerals International -6.28% -8.51% -6.90%

Summary

Air Liquide beats TOR Minerals International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition and deep technology. This segment also invests in and operates biomethane production units; designs hydrogen refueling stations; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

