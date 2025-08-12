Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1429.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,943 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 589,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

