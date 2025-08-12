Critical Analysis: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) versus Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and Morgan Stanley”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $192.43 billion 1.78 $27.13 billion $3.42 13.50 Morgan Stanley $107.29 billion 2.14 $13.39 billion $8.83 16.29

Profitability

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bank of America and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 14.81% 10.25% 0.84% Morgan Stanley 13.06% 15.20% 1.15%

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of America pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morgan Stanley pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 0 5 17 0 2.77 Morgan Stanley 0 9 5 1 2.47

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $50.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Morgan Stanley has a consensus price target of $138.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Bank of America on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides equity and fixed income products comprising sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services; foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage and secured lending facilities, and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, third-party fund sponsors, corporations, and individuals through institutional and intermediary channels. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.