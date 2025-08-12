Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 678,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 266,697 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 195,416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 357,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGNG stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $614.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.