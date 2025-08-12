Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) and Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Head-To-Head Survey

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) and Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fitell and Enersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitell N/A N/A N/A Enersys 9.60% 21.99% 10.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Enersys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Enersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitell $4.47 million 2.20 -$9.31 million N/A N/A Enersys $3.62 billion 0.99 $363.73 million $8.76 10.89

This table compares Fitell and Enersys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enersys has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

Volatility & Risk

Fitell has a beta of 7.18, meaning that its share price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enersys has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fitell and Enersys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitell 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enersys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enersys has a consensus price target of $118.3333, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Enersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enersys is more favorable than Fitell.

Summary

Enersys beats Fitell on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

