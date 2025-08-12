Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $35.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.00 million, a PE ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.25. Ceva has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Ceva’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceva will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 281,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,151,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 615,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

