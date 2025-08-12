Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,530 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

