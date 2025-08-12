Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.