Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

