Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Pentair worth $40,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

