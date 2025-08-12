Swiss National Bank Has $35.54 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of J. M. Smucker worth $35,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,213,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,668,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

