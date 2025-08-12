Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,564 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $150.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

