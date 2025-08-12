Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 7,267 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Carnival were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carnival by 0.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Carnival by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Trading Up 0.8%

CCL opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

