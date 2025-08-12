Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

