Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 154,375 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 154,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. UBS Group accounts for 2.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2,963.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

