AGF Management Ltd. Sells 42,765 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,765 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.17. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

