AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,796 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 622.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

TPR stock opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $113.08.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

