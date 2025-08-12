Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Cut by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,311 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

