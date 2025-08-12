AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $719.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $737.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

