44,542 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $288.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.84 and a 12-month high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.