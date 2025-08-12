Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

