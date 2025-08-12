Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and traded as high as $21.55. Investar shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 7,713 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Investar had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Investar by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

