New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and traded as low as $71.50. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 1,184 shares.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

