Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and traded as low as $230.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

