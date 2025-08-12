Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 832,597 shares.

Galileo Resources Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

