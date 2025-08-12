Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and traded as low as $68.06. Greif Bros. shares last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 6,392 shares.

Greif Bros. Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Greif Bros. had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Greif Bros. Dividend Announcement

Greif Bros. Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Greif Bros.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.50%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

