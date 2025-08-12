Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 797,207,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 187,734,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Get Oracle Power alerts:

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.