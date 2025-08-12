Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $4.52. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 6,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Koninklijke KPN to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

