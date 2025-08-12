Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $84,000 in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of UGI by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of UGI by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

