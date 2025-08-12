Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 554.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.2%

AGO opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.89 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $899,024.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at $115,210,502.55. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

