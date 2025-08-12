Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 0.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $312,946,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $2,689,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

