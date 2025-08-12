Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $776.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $818.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $846.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.86.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

