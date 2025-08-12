Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $24.70 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $4,039.57 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $4,094.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,742.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,651.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

