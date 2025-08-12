Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,042 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,084,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.