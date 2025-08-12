Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ASML by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $945.05. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $757.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.29.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

