Financial Comparison: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) & Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 11.90% 13.93% 1.72% Moelis & Company 14.31% 42.72% 17.12%

Risk & Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 0 4 4 0 2.50 Moelis & Company 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stifel Financial and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $115.7778, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Stifel Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Dividends

Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Stifel Financial pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stifel Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stifel Financial and Moelis & Company”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $4.97 billion 2.29 $731.38 million $5.16 21.57 Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.67 $136.02 million $2.54 27.95

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Stifel Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Stifel Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.