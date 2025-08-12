Critical Survey: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) versus ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and ServiceTitan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 3 1 2.83 ServiceTitan 0 4 12 1 2.82

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. ServiceTitan has a consensus target price of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than ServiceTitan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -2.21% -2.44% -1.38% ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and ServiceTitan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AvePoint and ServiceTitan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $330.48 million 9.05 -$29.09 million ($0.05) -294.40 ServiceTitan $771.88 million 11.57 -$239.09 million N/A N/A

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceTitan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of ServiceTitan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceTitan beats AvePoint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

