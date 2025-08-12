Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 650.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

