Trust Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.2% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $3,081,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.