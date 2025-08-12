Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on REPYY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Repsol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repsol

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 313.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.