JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 390,474 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,816,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $458,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPLD. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,608,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,002,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,150,000 after acquiring an additional 147,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,672,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares during the period.

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

