JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.33% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $447,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

