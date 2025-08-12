iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.86% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $471,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 229,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

